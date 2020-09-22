USD/JPY is trying to settle above the resistance at 104.70 as the U.S. dollar continues to gain ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. dollar received significant support from fears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 104.70 - September 22, 2020
- USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction, flat-lined around 104.60 area - September 22, 2020
- We are positive on JPY, USD and CHF – BofA - September 21, 2020