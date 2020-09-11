USD/JPY Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Continues Its Attempts To Get Above The 50 EMA

USD/JPY remains in a very tight range between the support at the 20 EMA at 106.10 and the resistance at the 50 EMA at 106.25 as the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies.
