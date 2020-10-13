USD/JPY received support above 105.20 and gained upside momentum. The nearest resistance level for USD/JPY is located at the 20 EMA at 105.55. If USD/JPY manages to settle above this level, it will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Rebounds Against Japanese Yen - October 13, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-One bank’s forecast for USD and major FX in 2021 - October 13, 2020
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY snaps 2-day losing streak, risk aversion to limit upside potential - October 13, 2020