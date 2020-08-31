USD/JPY continues its rebound from the support level at 105.30 as the U.S. dollar remains mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has recently resigned due …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Recent Lows - August 31, 2020
- Japan Display to sell Japanese plant to Sharp, Apple for more than JPY 71 bln - August 31, 2020
- USD/JPY shifts its focus to the downside – UOB - August 31, 2020