USD/JPY declines 40 pips to 108 as Iran takes revenge of Soleimani’s killing by the US

EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1142/1.1129 support zone near the 100 SMA. Bears will probably look for a breakdown below this zone and potentially set sail towards the 1.1094 and 1.1071 price levels.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)