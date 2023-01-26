USD/JPY is expected to scale down to 129.00 amid an upbeat risk profile. Vanished chances of a 50 bps interest rate hike by the Fed have heavily weighed on US yields. BoJ’s Summary of Opinions conveys …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY declines towards 129.00 as USD Index looks to crack further ahead of US GDP - January 25, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Is Back After Initial Surge - January 25, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempts To Break Out - January 25, 2023