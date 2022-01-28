USD/JPY defends 115.00 as yields rebound, IMF signals weaker yen

USD/JPY holds onto intraday gains around two-week top. Yields rebound, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains as markets digest Fed moves. IMF signals Fed tightening will exert downside pressure on yen, …
