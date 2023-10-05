USD/JPY juggles around 149.00 as the volatility propelled by Tuesday’s flash crash will take time to heal. A possibility of BoJ’s intervention cannot be ruled as the central bank is maintaining an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY demonstrates volatility squeeze near 149.00 after a flash crash - October 5, 2023
- USD/JPY sticks to the range bound trade – UOB - October 5, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Recovers early lost ground, struggles to capitalize on move beyond 149.00 - October 5, 2023