The USD/JPY pair rose toward 108.00 during the Asian session but reversed its direction pressured by the heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback. Gold prices extended losses after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Depressed below 108.00, looks to US-China tussle for firm direction - May 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Bullish Price Channel Holding - May 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: During an American Holiday - May 26, 2020