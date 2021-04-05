Upbeat US employment figures, hopes of President Biden’s $2.25 trillion stimulus fail to please bulls amid Easter Monday holiday. S&P 500 Futures, Nikkei 225 offer positive start to the week, US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: Depressed below 111.00 amid mixed sentiment as Japan holds the fort in Asia
Upbeat US employment figures, hopes of President Biden’s $2.25 trillion stimulus fail to please bulls amid Easter Monday holiday. S&P 500 Futures, Nikkei 225 offer positive start to the week, US …