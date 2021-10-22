The dollar remains bid and reaches one-week lows near 113.50. Profit-taking hurts the USD as Fed tightening expectations wane. USD/JPY ready to extend gains beyond 115.00. The US dollar is heading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY dips further to hit session lows near 113.50 - October 22, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: BOJ vs the Federal Reserve - October 22, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Caught short of USD/JPY? Consider this option - October 22, 2021