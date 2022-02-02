USD/JPY dives to over one-week low, 114.00 back in sight ahead of US ADP report

Investors now look forward to the US ADP report for some short-term trading opportunities. The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to over a one-week low, …
