Ultimately, this is a market that I think will have to make some type of decision but there’s no catalyst out there to push the market in one direction or the Based on the early price action and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY (Dollar to Japanese Yen) Forecast, Page 4 - November 20, 2019
- USD/JPY bounces from 200-day MA after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s remark on trade - November 20, 2019
- USD/JPY on the back foot on trade-war angst, bears eye break of trendline support - November 20, 2019