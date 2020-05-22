USD/JPY double bottom at HFT buying zone!

USD/JPY holds within familiar levels, increasing bearish potential. Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as …
