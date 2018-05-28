USD/JPY is trading offered in Tokyo as the risk-off sentiment expands after a quiet session in both the US and London markets. USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.15 having made a high of 109.47 and a low of 109.14 so far. USD/JPY was pressured by lower US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish odds improving, drop to 108.20 likely - May 28, 2018
- USD/JPY: downside playing out as Tokyo traders come on-line - May 28, 2018
- USD/JPY: turning negative for the day - May 28, 2018