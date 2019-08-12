USD/JPY Downside Risk Heightens

USD/JPY has fallen quickly recently, from as high as 109.300 at the start of August to the current price of 105.684 (after hitting lows of 105.267). The downside potential for USD/JPY remains strong. …
