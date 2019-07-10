(MENAFN – DailyFX) USD/JPY: Net-Short Positions Increase by 25.3%Since Last Week USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 62.7% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.68 to 1. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC minutes - July 10, 2019
- USD/JPY: Downtrend Is Expected to Continue as Traders Remain Net-Long Since May 2019 - July 10, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar finds support - July 10, 2019