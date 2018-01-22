USD/JPY drops from 110.85 to 110.54 after BOJ decision. The central bank keeps rates unchanged as expected. Keeps price outlook unchanged. The Japanese Yen found bids after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept policy rates and price outlook unchanged. The USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY slumps to 110.56 in a knee-jerk reaction as BoJ stays pat, focus on Kuroda’s presser - January 22, 2018
- USD/JPY drops 30 pips after BOJ keeps rates and price outlook unchanged - January 22, 2018
- More on JPY from TD. 3 reasons (+1) USD/JPY has delinked from USTs, Nikkei - January 22, 2018