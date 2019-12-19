USD/JPY drops after US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump

USD/JPY pulls back from the weekly high. US House of Representatives voted 230 yes on Abuse of Power, votes for Obstruction of Congress continues. Voting in the Senate will be sometime in January.
