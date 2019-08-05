USD/JPY drops below 106.00 on Yuan slide and risk aversion

USD/JPY drops to seven-month lows below 106.00 The Sino-US trade tensions push USD/CNH above 7.00, leading to risk aversion. The bid tone around the anti-risk Japanese Yen strengthened, pushing the …
