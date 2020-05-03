USD/JPY drops below 107.00 as US-China tussle heavy the risks

USD/JPY extends Friday’s losses amid risk-off sentiment. US diplomats allege China for the mishandling of the virus. Good news on virus drug fails to tame the trade-war fears. Japanese banks are off …
