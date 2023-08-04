USD/JPY dipped below 142, down 0.47%, after the US jobs data showed easing in the labor market and BoJ’s tweaks to its YCC. US Nonfarm Payrolls missed estimates, but wages are increasing, putting …
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
