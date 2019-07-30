BOJ held its monetary policy unchanged while cutting near-term inflation and GDP forecasts. USD/JPY traders decline marginally as market expected a bit dovish statement. US data, trade/political …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY drops marginally to 108.70 as BOJ refrains from altering current monetary policy
BOJ held its monetary policy unchanged while cutting near-term inflation and GDP forecasts. USD/JPY traders decline marginally as market expected a bit dovish statement. US data, trade/political …