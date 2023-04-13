USD/JPY remains under heavy selling pressure for the second successive day on Thursday. The softer US PPI reaffirms bets for an imminent Fed rate hike pause and weighs on the USD. Looming recession …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY drops to 132.00 neighbourhood, erases weekly gains amid broad-based USD weakness - April 13, 2023
- USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range around 133.00 mark - April 13, 2023
- USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 133.00 as yields grind higher, BoJ’s Ueda eyes easy inflation - April 13, 2023