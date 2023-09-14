USD/JPY loses momentum near 147.12 amid the weakening of the US Dollar. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August rose 0.6% MoM vs. 0.2% prior. Market participants are pricing a massive shift in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY drops to 147.10 amid the weaker USD, eyes on US data - September 13, 2023
- USD/JPY: Resistance Holds at 147.69 as Intervention Threat Remains - September 13, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: Upward Trend Is Still Valid - September 13, 2023