USD/JPY has posted slight losses on Wednesday. In the North American session, the pair is trading at 104.29, down 0.12% on the day. The Japanese yen continues to make inroads against the US dollar.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY drops to 5-week low, BoJ next - October 28, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Noisy Against Japanese Yen - October 28, 2020
- USD/JPY: Firmly bearish and about to pierce the 104.00 threshold - October 28, 2020