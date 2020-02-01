Mixed Japanese data indicated that the economy continues to struggle to grow. USD/JPY bearish in the short-term, immediate support at 108.60. After closing the previous day with small losses near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY drops to four-week lows under 108.40 as Wall Street tumbles - February 1, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Coronavirus keeps taking its toll - January 31, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Has Rough Week Against Japanese Yen - January 31, 2020