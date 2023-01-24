USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday amid broad-based USD weakness. Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes, softer US bond yields weigh heavily on the greenback. Recession fears benefit the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY drops to fresh daily low, below 130.00 handle amid prevalent USD selling bias - January 24, 2023
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Consolidating Ahead of Next Week’s Fed Rate Decision - January 24, 2023
- Japanese Yen Steadies on PMI Data and Markets Assess Risks. Where to for USD/JPY? - January 24, 2023