USD/JPY bears take on the bulls and extend the downside. A fresh low has been pointed as the BoJ and Fed sentiment run over the bulls. USD/JPY is pressured and on the offer following a series of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY drops to fresh lows on BoJ sentiment, scarred by US CPI also - January 12, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Continues To Build A Base - January 12, 2023
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Bearish Breakout Likely After US CPI D - January 12, 2023