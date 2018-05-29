USD/JPY drops to lowest since April 23

Risk aversion is picking up again with Treasury yields and stock markets sinking. The US 30-year yield is down 11 basis points to 2.98% in a dramatic rejection of resistance at 3.25%. As big as the moves are in FX and stocks, they understate the scope of …
