USD/JPY remains in the weekly consolidation range. The USD/JPY is falling on Friday, extending the retreat from the multi-year high it reached on Wednesday near 115.00. Hours ago it bottomed at 113.58 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY drops to nine-day lows, finds support above 113.50 - November 20, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD has worst week since June, plagued by pandemic, ECB - November 19, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – Us Dollar Gives Up Initial Push Higher Against Yen - November 19, 2021