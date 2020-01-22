USD/JPY remains under pressure after registering the heaviest losses in two-weeks the previous day. Trump’s impeachment hearings, BOJ also contributed to the pair’s weakness. Trade/political headlines …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY drops to weekly low near 109.80 as fears of SARS return remain in focus - January 21, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge breakdown targets 109.55 level - January 21, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Finds Buyers On Dips Against Japanese Yen - January 21, 2020