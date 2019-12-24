USD/JPY drops toward 109.30, remains sideways

US Dollar falls modestly across the board late on Tuesday. US data comes below expectations on a low volume session. Market conditions returning to normal on Friday. The USD/JPY pair dropped to 109.30 …
