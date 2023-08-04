GBP/USD holds a positive note above 1.2700, snapping a four-day losing streak in early Europe on Friday. Investors digest the dovish BoE outlook amid a modest pullback in the US Dollar, supporting the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Dwindling bets for a move to 145.00 – UOB - August 4, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Fades bounce off key support zone surrounding 142.00 as US NFP looms - August 3, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Trims Thursday’s losses near the 181.60 area - August 3, 2023