The topside move overnight ran into resistance at the swing region around 106.66-70 and since then, buyers have backed off a little as price falls back again today. However, buyers are still in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY eases after overnight gains but buyers are still in near-term control - September 14, 2019
- USD/JPY Extends Gains Above 108.000 Ahead of US Retail Sales - September 14, 2019
- USD/JPY inches to session low as Treasury yields retreat - September 13, 2019