USD/JPY remains under pressure below 111.00. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Higher inflation concerns keep USD/JPY on the backfoot. USD/JPY consolidate losses on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY eases below 111.00 as USD weakens - October 3, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US interest rates have turned the corner - October 1, 2021
- USD/JPY Correction Takes Shape amid Failure to Test 2020 High - October 1, 2021