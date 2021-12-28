USD/JPY refreshes intraday low, consolidates biggest daily gains in three weeks. Japan’s Industrial Production rallied the most in 16 months during November. Japan government says industrial output …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY eases from one-month high below 115.00 on Japan data, inactive markets - December 27, 2021
- Coach’s 2022 forecast in USD/JPY, precious metals and the dollar [Video} - December 27, 2021
- USD/JPY to see further gains on one-month record high [Video] - December 27, 2021