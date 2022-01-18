USD/JPY edges higher around no change BoJ following a shallow correction

USD/JPY bulls take the lead and run towards 115 the figure. The bulls have broken critical resistance, clearing the way for further upside. USD/JPY is catching a fresh wave of demand as bulls continue …
