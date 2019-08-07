USD/JPY edges lower as market pessimism strengthens

USD/JPY drops further towards recent lows as US-China trade war renews, S&P cites further Yuan depreciation ahead. RBNZ’s double-barrel rate cut and geopolitical noise add weakness to the quote. …
