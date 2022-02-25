USD/JPY edges lower to 115.20 area, focus remains on Russia-Ukraine conflict

USD/JPY witnessed selling on Friday and reversed a part of the overnight strong recovery move. The USD moved away from the highest level since June 2020 and exerted downward pressure. The cautious …
