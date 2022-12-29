USD/JPY likely to remain rangebound for the rest of the week with a light calendar and thin liquidity restricting any significant moves.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Edging Lower as BoJ Announced Unplanned Bond Purchase Operation - December 29, 2022
- USD/ZAR to plummet toward 15.00 by end-2023 – SocGen - December 29, 2022
- USD/JPY bounces off intraday low amid BOJ’s action mode, softer yields despite Coronavirus, Ukraine fears - December 29, 2022