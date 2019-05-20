USD/JPY has surpassed the 110.00 level as the greenback’s strength outweighed safe-haven flows. What levels should we watch out for? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that USD/JPY has massive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY enjoys strong support after topping 110 and may continue higher – Confluence Detector
USD/JPY has surpassed the 110.00 level as the greenback’s strength outweighed safe-haven flows. What levels should we watch out for? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that USD/JPY has massive …