We had been viewing this as a potential top, BUT it could be a continuation pattern, so we will wait and see what happens in the 110.50/85 band.” “We will maintain a negative bias for now while below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Eording the 110.50/85 resistance is critical to alleviate negative bias – Commerzbank - September 1, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Advances towards fortnightly hurdle above 110.00 - September 1, 2021
- USD/JPY Analysis: Preparing for a trading range breakout, US data eyed for fresh impetus - September 1, 2021