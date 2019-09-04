USD/JPY expected to keep the range so far – UOB

24-hour view: ”Instead of “trading sideways”, USD dropped to 105.72 before ending the day on a soft note at 105.92. Downward momentum has improved albeit not by much and this could lead to USD testing …
