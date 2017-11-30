• Gains positive momentum for the third straight session. • Risk-on mood denting JPY’s safe-haven appeal. • US economic data and tax bill to provide fresh impetus. The greenback retained its strength against the Japanese Yen, now pushing the USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY extends bullish momentum further beyond 112.00 handle - November 30, 2017
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dip demand likely, eyes 112.40 and more - November 30, 2017
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY struggles to hold above 112 handle, decisive break above to see test of 20-DMA at 112.65 - November 30, 2017