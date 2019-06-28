USD/JPY extends consolidation above 107.50 as attention turns to G20

EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation beat expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan. GBP/USD is …
