Wall Street stays flat in the first half of the session on Wednesday. FOMC is expected to keep the interest rate unchanged. 10-year US T-bond yield gains 2%, DXY drops below 97.50. For the third …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY extends consolidation below 108.50 as markets pause ahead of Fed announcements - June 19, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Oscillates in a familiar trading range, FOMC eyed for fresh directional impetus - June 19, 2019
- Technical Analysis – USD/JPY still bearish below moving averages - June 19, 2019