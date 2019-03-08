Price is now headed for a test of support from the 111.00 handle as the Japanese yen is continuing to build up steam ahead of European trading. Yen pairs are all trading at session lows currently as t…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY extends decline on sour risk sentiment, bearish momentum begins to build
Price is now headed for a test of support from the 111.00 handle as the Japanese yen is continuing to build up steam ahead of European trading. Yen pairs are all trading at session lows currently as t…