We have updated our privacy policy please check our Terms&Conditions Accept and Continue The USD/JPY pair’s pullback moves from 106.60 fades upside momentum around 106.80 during the early Friday. Even …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY extends five-day losing streak below 107.00 amid sluggish markets - June 12, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dragged lower by Wall Street’s collapse - June 11, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Looking for Buyers Against Yen - June 11, 2020