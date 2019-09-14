The USD/JPY currency pair appears to be capitalizing on the recent developments around the US-China trade wars after rallying to trade above 108.200. The currency pair topped a new 6-week high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Extends Gains Above 108.000 Ahead of US Retail Sales - September 14, 2019
- USD/JPY inches to session low as Treasury yields retreat - September 13, 2019
- USD/JPY: Best week in months ahead of Fed and BoJ - September 13, 2019